Vucevic produced seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Nets.

Vucevic was making his first start since Feb. 22, but he didn't deliver the stat line many fantasy managers would've expected out of him. The veteran struggled to make an impact on both ends of the court and posted a relatively pedestrian line across his 23 minutes of action. Vucevic should remain in the starting lineup going forward, though, so managers who still trust him can be confident that his numbers might improve in the coming games.