Vucevic registered 21 points (9-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 121-112 victory over the Spurs.

Vucevic posted his third double-double over his last four outings, and the big man continues to enjoy having a more prominent role with Zach LaVine (foot) out until late December at the earliest. Vucevic has recorded 11 double-doubles on the season, and the big man will aim to keep that run going when taking on the Bucks on Monday.