Vucevic finished Saturday's 114-108 overtime loss to the Magic with 26 points (12-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 43 minutes.

Vucevic was one of Chicago's top performers Saturday and recorded a double-double for the fourth time over his last five appearances. The veteran big man has also scored 20 or more points in those five outings, and he's making his presence felt on both ends of the court with remarkable consistency. Since returning from injury and recovering his starting role, Vucevic is averaging 19.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest across his last 15 appearances.