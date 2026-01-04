Vucevic finished Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Hornets with 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block across 34 minutes.

Vucevic matched his season scoring high, posting 28 points for the third time. After slumping in early December, Vucevic has been able to turn things around in recent times, averaging 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in eight games over the past two weeks. Chicago's frontcourt is depleted at the moment, meaning Vucevic is likely to get all the playing time he can handle. If he can maintain his current momentum, he could prove to be an excellent sell-high candidate.