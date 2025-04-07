Vucevic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers for injury management.
Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so fantasy managers can anticipate at least one maintenance day here. If and when Vucevic does get a night off, Zach Collins could offer plenty of fantasy appeal as a streaming option.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Double-double vs. Toronto•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Logs efficient 14 points in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Good to go vs. LAL•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Working through midback strain•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Sniffs triple-double in victory•