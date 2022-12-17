Vucevic racked up nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 114-91 loss to the Knicks.

Vucevic had arguably his worst performance of the season Friday, failing to score in double-digits for the first time in over a month. While his production has been somewhat underwhelming thus far, he remains a top 40 player on the season. His defensive contributions are basically non-existent, although this is certainly no surprise given his past few seasons.