Vucevic racked up nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 114-91 loss to the Knicks.
Vucevic had arguably his worst performance of the season Friday, failing to score in double-digits for the first time in over a month. While his production has been somewhat underwhelming thus far, he remains a top 40 player on the season. His defensive contributions are basically non-existent, although this is certainly no surprise given his past few seasons.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Records 20 points in blowout win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Records double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Notches another double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Solid all-around line Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Records double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Double-double streak snapped•