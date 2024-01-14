Vucevic totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 victory over San Antonio.

Vucevic feasted on a San Antonio frontcourt comprised of Jeremy Sochan, Dominick Barlow and and Sandro Mamukelashvili -- additionally evident through Tre Jones being San Antonio's leading rebounder. Vucevic led Chicago in scoring and has now attempted at least 17 shots in three of five contests since returning from a groin strain.