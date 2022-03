Vucevic amassed 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss to Sacramento.

Vucevic did his best against the Kings' much-improved defensive front and added to his impressive resume of dounle-doubles. The addition of Zach LaVine usually spells increased scoring for Vucevic, who is a frequent passing target and assist converter.