Vucevic posted 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 victory over the Heat.
Vucevic is the epitome of consistency. He averaged exactly 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in back-to-back seasons entering 2023-24 and is on pace for similar numbers this year. However, Vucevic's shooting numbers have dropped this season, posting 47/26/79 shooting splits after 52/35/84 last year.
