Vucevic provided 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Heat.

Josh Giddey stole the show with his impressive triple-double in this win over the Heat, but Vucevic's performance can't go overlooked. The big man, who was returning after not playing in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets due to a calf problem, finished just two assists away from recording a triple-double of his own. Vucevic is ending the season on a strong note, scoring in double digits and grabbing at least eight boards in his last 10 games. He's averaging 18.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while racking up six double-doubles over that stretch.