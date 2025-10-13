Vucevic was held to six points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one turnover across 24 minutes in Sunday's preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Vucevic couldn't get anything to drop Sunday evening, missing all four of his three-point attempts and both of his freebies at the line. He's been quiet through the preseason thus far, but perhaps the 34-year-old vet will be able to turn in a more productive performance Tuesday in Denver.