Vucevic accumulated 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Vucevic failed to record any defensive stats while he was out there, and finished with a minus-11 differential in the 10-point loss. He's been struggling over the past four, scoring 10.5 points per game on 40.9 percent shooting to go with 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists a night, which ranks well outside the top-150 in fantasy leagues.