Vucevic provided 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Warriors.

Vucevic led Chicago in scoring, rebounding and steals in the loss while turning the ball over only once. He finished with his 12th double-double of the campaign and his first over his past three contests. The veteran keeps rolling along as a steady fantasy center, averaging 16.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks across 31.8 minutes per contest.