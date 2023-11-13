Vucevic recorded 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 33 minutes in Sunday's 119-108 win over the Pistons.

It's the second-straight game that Vucevic has scored 20-plus points in a game and is shooting 52.8 percent from the floor in that stretch. It was his first double-double since Nov. 3 and his fifth one of the year. He'll look to replicate his production Monday on a back-to-back against the Bucks.