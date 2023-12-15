Vucevic closed Thursday's 124-116 victory over the Heat with 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 36 minutes.

Vucevic led the Bulls in boards in the win and finished tied for second on the team in scoring. The big man also dished a season-high seven assists and tallied a pair of thefts to round out a strong all-around stat line. Vucevic went through a rough stretch at the end of November and into the beginning of December, scoring under 10 points and posting-single digit rebounds in four of five games, but he's bounced back by averaging 21.0 points and 13.2 boards over his past five contests.