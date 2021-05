Vucevic (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Vucevic had missed the last two games due to a hip injury, but he was listed as probable for Thursday's matchup. In his last five appearances, Vucevic had averaged 22.2 points, 14.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 35.2 minutes per game. Even though Vucevic will be monitored during his first game back, he won't have a minutes limit, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.