Vucevic has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
As expected, Vucevic has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will join most of Chicago's usual veterans on the sidelines. Two-way players Adama Sanogo and Henri Drell are candidates for increased roles in Chicago's frontcourt, along with Torrey Craig, Javonte Green and Dalen Terry.
