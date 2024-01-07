Vucevic (groin) is considered probable to play Monday against Charlotte.
Vucevic logged 25 minutes off the bench Friday in his return from a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain. His presence on the injury report is attributed to the same injury, but it can likely be attributed to routine maintenance for the big man.
