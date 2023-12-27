Vucevic is expected to miss at least 7-to-10 days with his left groin strain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a tough blow for Chicago, and it means they will be without their starting center until at least Jan. 5 against Charlotte. The good news for the Bulls is that Andre Drummond looks more than capable of filling in at center. During Tuesday's win over Atlanta, Drummond compiled 24 points with 25 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 39 minutes. Coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that the Bulls could deploy some smaller lineups when Drummond isn't on the floor, and he mentioned both Patrick Williams and Terry Taylor as guys who can slide in at the five.