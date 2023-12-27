Vucevic is expected to miss at least the next 7-to-10 days with his left groin strain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Given the estimated timeline, Vucevic will be sidelined for at least the Bulls' next four games after he missed his first game of the season in Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hawks due to the injury. While the loss of Vucevic is another tough blow to a Bulls squad that's already without Zach LaVine (foot), Andre Drummond looked more than capable as a replacement in the starting five for Vucevic on Tuesday. Drummond compiled 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 FT) with 25 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 39 minutes in the win, and while that level of production shouldn't be expected in most games, he looks like a worthy pickup in just about every format while Vucevic is sidelined. Head coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that the Bulls could deploy some smaller lineups when Drummond isn't on the floor, with both Patrick Williams and Terry Taylor being candidates to see some run at center.