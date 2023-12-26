Vucevic will not play Tuesday against Atlanta due to a bruised adductor, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Vucevic will miss his first game since the spring of 2022 after appearing in all 82 games last season and starting the Bulls' first 31 contests of 2023-24. Andre Drummond will likely start and has streaming credibility for his rebounding prowess, while coach Billy Donovan noted that Terry Taylor and Patrick Williams could also see small-ball minutes at the five.