Vucevic (rest) will play in Friday's game versus the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A report from Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston suggested Vucevic would sit out Friday's game versus the Mavericks, but head coach Billy Donovan indicated that the big man is suiting up in pursuit of playing all 82 games for the first time in his career. It's unclear if the staff will restrict the big man's playing time with the rest of the starters sitting out, but he will at least be on the floor to start the game.