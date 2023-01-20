Vucevic ended with 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-108 win over the Pistons.

Vucevic was phenomenal in the first quarter, going 4-of-5 from the field for eight points while adding five boards, three assists and a steal. He collected another six points and seven rebounds in the second to notch his 10th consecutive double-double by halftime. However, the Bulls center would knock down just one more shot on six attempts in the second half to go with three rebounds and two assists as Chicago cruised to an easy win in Paris. Vucevic finished the contest with a game-high 15 rebounds and is now averaging 21.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game in the month of January.