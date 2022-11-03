Vucevic finished Wednesday's 106-88 win over the Hornets with 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes.

After going 4-of-10 from the field for 12 points in the first half, Vucevic would only add another two points in the second half on 1-of-6 shooting. He did, however, make up for it on the defensive end to the tune of seven second-half rebounds as the Bulls pulled away down the stretch. Vucevic now recorded 10 or more rebounds in each of his last three contests and in seven of nine games this season, while his 13 on Wednesday tied Mason Plumlee for a game-high.