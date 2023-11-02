Vucevic amassed 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 20 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 loss to the Mavericks.

It was the first time Vucevic has recorded 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds in a game since March 17, 2019 when he played with the Magic. He's bounced back from his slow start to the 2023-24 campaign and has averaged 22.5 points and 18.5 rebounds over the past two contests while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor.