Vucevic totaled 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 122-113 win over the Raptors.

Vucevic's two-game double-double streak was snapped in the contest, but he still tied for the team lead with 22 points while pulling down seven boards. He again demonstrated an efficient stroke from deep, going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc after converting 4-of-7 attempts in his previous game. Since joining the Bulls, the veteran center has scored 20-plus points in six of his seven contests while averaging 10.4 boards per game.