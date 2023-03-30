Vucevic closed with 29 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers.

Vucevic was extremely efficient against Los Angeles, making 12 of 16 shots from the field, including three of four attempts from beyond the arc. The big man recorded his highest scoring total since Jan. 15 and registered his eighth double-double across his past 11 contests. Vucevic added six assists to his stat line, a mark he has reached 10 times this season.