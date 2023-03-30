Vucevic closed with 29 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers.

Vucevic was extremely efficient against Los Angeles, missing just four shots from the field and even displaying a deft touch from beyond the arc. The big man recorded his highest scoring total since Jan. 15 and registered his eighth double-double across his past 11 contests. Vucevic added six assists to his stat line, a mark he has reached 10 times this season.