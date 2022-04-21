Vucevic finished Wednesday's 114-110 victory over the Bucks with 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Vucevic made a major impact on the game as both a scorer and rebounder, finishing with his second straight double-double in the first-round series. The big man also led the Bulls with four three-pointers and shot an efficient 10-for-18 from the field overall. He has been a problem for Milwaukee thus far, averaging 24 points and 15 boards in the first two contests of the series.