Vucevic tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Vucevic rested during Sunday's preseason game but took on a key role in his return to action Tuesday. Although the Bulls were unable to pick up the win, Vucevic was one of two players on the team to score 20-plus points while also finishing second in rebounds. The 32-year-old has averaged double-doubles in five consecutive seasons and should maintain a prominent role during the 2023-24 campaign.