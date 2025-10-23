Vucevic contributed 28 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 victory over the Pistons.

Vucevic was dominant right out of the gate, as he comfortably led the Bulls in shot attempts while rocking a near 25.0 percent usage rate. Vucevic, who turns 35 on Friday, has seen his name in the rumor mill for several months as he's on an expiring contract. But for the time being, he seems focused on the task at hand, leading the Bulls to an Opening Night win against an improved Detroit side.