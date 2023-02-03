Vucevic is probable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left quad contusion.

Vucevic has posted double-doubles in his last three appearances, averaging 22.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37.0 minutes per game during that time. While he's dealing with a quad issue ahead of Saturday's matchup, it appears likely that he'll be able to suit up.