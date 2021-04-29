Vucevic is probable for Friday's contest against the Bucks due to right adductor tightness.
Vucevic has emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Knicks with an adductor injury, but he should play Friday. This month, he's averaged 22.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.6 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Puts up 26 points, 18 boards•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts 40th double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Bounces back with double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Awful against Cavaliers•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Sniffs double-double in win•