Vucevic is probable for Friday's contest against the Bucks due to right adductor tightness.

Vucevic has emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Knicks with an adductor injury, but he should play Friday. This month, he's averaged 22.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.6 minutes.

