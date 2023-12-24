Vucevic had 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 loss to Cleveland.

Vucevic has notched at least 15 points or double-digit rebounds in 10 straight games, averaging 18.9 points and 11.2 boards over that span. A 45.0/34.0/95.0 percent shooting slash is underwhelming efficiency for a big, however, especially in the context of averaging just 1.8 free-throw attempts per game this season.