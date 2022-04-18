Vucevic closed with 24 points (9-27 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Bucks.

While Vucevic was a major contributor to the Bulls' 31-of-96 (32.3% FG) shooting effort as a team, he rewarded fantasy managers with monster counting stats, including three steals/blocks in 39 minutes of action. Vucevic misfired on a number of wide-open looks from beyond the arc, so he certainly could have been poised for an even bigger night had the Bulls been able to get some shots to fall. Milwaukee led the NBA in opponents' three-point attempts per game during the regular season, so those looks will likely continue to be there throughout the series.