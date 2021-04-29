Vucevic posted 26 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.

The Knicks took control of the game with a monster fourth quarter, but Vucevic did what he could to keep the game competitive. He was the only Bulls player to score more than 14 points en route to his fourth straight double-double. Vucevic's two rejections were his first since April 19 against Boston.