Vucevic had 17 points (7-27 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 boards, four assists, one steal and one block in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.

The Bulls were unable to take advantage of Milwaukee playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), as Vucevic struggled from the floor in 36 minutes of action. He still managed to post his fifth consecutive double-double, and he's now drained at least one three-pointer in every game since March 29.