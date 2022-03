Vucevic (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Vucevic returned from a one-game absence due to the hamstring strain to record 21 points, six boards, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes against the Pistons on Wednesday. However, he's still dealing with some discomfort, and he may sit out Saturday. That would open up more time for Tristan Thompson.