Vucevic registered six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 loss to the Nets.

Vucevic was held to single-digit points for the first time of the season Friday against the Raptors (nine points), only to hit rock bottom Sunday night with a season-low six points. The Bulls have lost four straight games and have a 5-13 record, leading to several players being mentioned in the rumor mill as possible trade candidates.