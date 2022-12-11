Vucevic ended Saturday's 144-115 victory over the Mavericks with 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.

Vucevic was highly efficient from the field Saturday, racking up 16 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting while also hitting his only two free-throw attempts. He added only four more points in the third quarter before sitting for all of the fourth as the Bulls had already put the game out of reach. Vucevic has now reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four contests, shooting 57.4 percent from the field over that stretch.