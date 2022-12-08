Vucevic produced 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 victory over the Wizards.

Vucevic only has two double-doubles over his last five appearances. Still, he's been a consistent performer for Chicago while contributing on both ends of the court on a steady basis. Having recorded six double-doubles over his last 10 games, Vucevic is averaging 16.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest during that span.