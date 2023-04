Vucevic had 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 play-in game victory over the Raptors.

Vucevic needed 14 shots to score 14 points, but he posted a double-double and also contributed in peripheral categories in this win. The big man will have his hands full Friday when dealing with Bam Adebayo, as Chicago will take on the Heat in a must-win matchup for the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference.