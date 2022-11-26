Vucevic closed with 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Vucevic didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but he did pull down 13 boards to record his 11th double-double in 19 games this season. The Chicago big man has yet to miss a game this year and he currently leads the league in total rebounds with 218. Other than that, he's been a very average center for fantasy purposes.