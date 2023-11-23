Vucevic totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-102 loss to Oklahoma City.

Vucevic has been a consistent threat to post double-doubles this season, but Wednesday's double-double was just his second over his last five appearances. However, the 33-year-old has been a consistent force for the Bulls this year and is averaging 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34.4 minutes per game.