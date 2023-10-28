Vucevic registered 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 104-103 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Vucevic has been a walking double-double for most of his 13-year career and has averaged at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in all but two of his full seasons. He struggled from the field, though he wasn't the only one as the Bulls shot just 37.4 percent from the floor and went 8-of-39 from three. He'll have to work for his rebounds Saturday against the Pistons, who fielded a double-big lineup of Isaiah Steward and Jalen Duren in their Friday win over the Hornets.