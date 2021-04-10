Vucevic totaled 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hawks.

Vucevic and Zach LaVine combined for 75 of the 108 points scored by the Bulls in the loss. Vucevic has now topped the 20-point mark in seven of eight games since being traded to Chicago while recording double-doubles in four of those contests. Over his past three outings, Vucevic has hit 50 percent or better from beyond the arc.