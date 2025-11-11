Vucevic logged 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

Vucevic has had a blistering start to the season in all categories but has cooled down in recent games. He's averaged just 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in his last two appearances after averaging 18.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in his first eight. Vucevic will look to get back on track Wednesday against the Pistons.