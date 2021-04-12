Vucevic had 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three blocks in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
Zach LaVine's 30 points led the way for Chicago on a night when the Bulls had nine players see at least 19 minutes of action. Vucevic's 27 minutes tied for his third-lowest total of the season. The big man will look to bounce back Monday night in Memphis.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Registers double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts 22 points Thursday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Takes over in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Excels with 22/13 double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Goes for 24 and 10 in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Another 21-point effort•