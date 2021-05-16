Vucevic (rest) will not play Sunday against the Bucks.
Vucevic will be rested in the last game of the regular season and it will mark just the third game he's missed this year. Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen could see increased workloads for Sunday's game.
