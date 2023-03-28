Vucevic tallied 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes in Monday's defeat against the Clippers.

Vucevic played only 15 minutes Sunday as the result of being ejected in the second quarter. That may have benefitted him for the second game of the back-to-back set Monday, as the big man shot the ball efficiently and tied for the team lead with eight boards across 30 minutes. Vucevic has played in all 75 of the Bulls' games this season and is unlikely to get a day off down the stretch with Chicago battling to move up from the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.